PHOTOS/VIDEOS: Hail slams part of Colorado Springs Wednesday

By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:05 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Hail slammed parts of Colorado Springs on Wednesday, especially down Woodmen Road.

A gallery of photos and videos can be viewed at the top of this article and you are welcome to submit your own.

There were also “multiple” water rescues across the city at about 4 p.m. as drivers were stranded in flood waters, according to CSFD.

