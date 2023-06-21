Man died, another injured after being trapped in grain bin, authorities say

FILE - Crews worked to free the 27-year-old and were able to eventually get his body out, but...
FILE - Crews worked to free the 27-year-old and were able to eventually get his body out, but he didn’t survive the process.(Ammodramus / Wikipedia via MGN)
By Jordan Schroeer and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:33 AM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTER, Minn. (KVLY/Gray News) – A 27-year-old man died after being trapped inside a grain bin in Minnesota Tuesday morning, according to the Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s Office.

When authorities arrived around 9:30 a.m., a 62-year-old man had already freed himself from the bins but the other man was still trapped inside.

Crews worked to free the 27-year-old and were able to eventually get his body out, but he didn’t survive the process.

The 62-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

A first responder was also taken to the hospital for a heat-related injury.

No other details were provided.

Copyright 2023 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene near Marksheffel and Woodmen on June 20, 2023.
Large law enforcement presence Tuesday morning near Colorado Springs tied to stolen vehicle
Water recovery operation
Body found in Colorado Springs near I-25 and Tejon
Stock photo of King Soopers sign
Southeast Colorado Springs King Soopers closed for possible asbestos
The rescue operation on Crestone Needle on June 19, 2023.
2 climbers rescued after becoming stranded on Colorado mountain
Firefighters on the scene of the crash at Platte and Circle on June 20, 2023.
Police: Vehicle running red light causes 2-car crash at Platte and Circle in Colorado Springs

Latest News

A composite sketch of the suspect.
Springs police trying to identify suspect in Pikes Peak Greenway sex assault
U.S. regulators approve the sale of chicken made from cultivated cells, the nation’s first...
US regulators approve the nation’s first ‘lab-grown’ meat
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Underwater noises heard in desperate search for submersible missing with 5 aboard near Titanic
At 66 years old, Gail Rodgers became a lifeguard to help keep the pool open.
Grandma steps up as lifeguard to keep community pool open
FILE - In this May 8, 2003, file photo, a northern spotted owl sits on a tree branch in the...
Biden administration moves to restore endangered species protections dropped by Trump