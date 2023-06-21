At least 1 trapped after rollover in downtown Colorado Springs
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:05 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - No one was seriously injured after a car flipped and rolled onto the sidewalk in downtown Colorado Springs Wednesday morning.
The car took out a light pole before landing on its side along Colorado Avenue. The Colorado Springs Fire Department reported that at least one person was trapped in the vehicle afterward.
The collision happened a few blocks from the Western Street Breakfast, which is going on until 9 a.m. Drivers are advised to find alternate routes around downtown.
No other vehicles were involved. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
