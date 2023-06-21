At least 1 trapped after rollover in downtown Colorado Springs

The scene at Colorado and Wahsatch on June 21, 2023.
The scene at Colorado and Wahsatch on June 21, 2023.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:05 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - No one was seriously injured after a car flipped and rolled onto the sidewalk in downtown Colorado Springs Wednesday morning.

The car took out a light pole before landing on its side along Colorado Avenue. The Colorado Springs Fire Department reported that at least one person was trapped in the vehicle afterward.

The collision happened a few blocks from the Western Street Breakfast, which is going on until 9 a.m. Drivers are advised to find alternate routes around downtown.

No other vehicles were involved. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

