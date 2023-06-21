Air Force Academy golf course to host world’s best junior golfers

Eisenhower Golf Course in Colorado Springs is soon to host the world’s best female junior golfers in the U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship.
By Jessica Mendoza
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:52 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Eisenhower Golf Course in Colorado Springs is soon to host the world’s best female junior golfers in the U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship.

It will be the fourth time played in Colorado, but, with Eisenhower Golf Course on U.S. Air Force Academy grounds it will be the first time any USGA championship has been hosted on a military instalation.

Female amatur golfers, under 18, with a handicap not exceeding 9.4 are still playing to qualify for the junior championship and will be until the end of the month. In 2022, 14 countries were represented. This year the tournament received a record 1,677 entries! However, only 156 will have the chance to compete.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene near Marksheffel and Woodmen on June 20, 2023.
Large law enforcement presence Tuesday morning near Colorado Springs tied to stolen vehicle
Water recovery operation
Body found in Colorado Springs near I-25 and Tejon
"The driver of the vehicle lost control, hit the parking garage of a building and the vehicle...
2 killed in suspected street racing crash near Denver
Stock photo of King Soopers sign
Southeast Colorado Springs King Soopers closed for possible asbestos
The rescue operation on Crestone Needle on June 19, 2023.
2 climbers rescued after becoming stranded on Colorado mountain

Latest News

Eisenhower Golf Course in Colorado Springs
USGA USAFA
Celebrating the Nuggets championship!
WATCH REPLAY: Denver Nuggets parade and celebration!
Nikola Jokic just being a baller. 2xMVP... NBA Champion... Legend.
When is the Nuggets parade?
Vibes are looking for host families!
Rocky Mountain Vibes seek host families in the Colorado Springs area