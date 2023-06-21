Air Force Academy golf course to host world’s best junior golfers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Eisenhower Golf Course in Colorado Springs is soon to host the world’s best female junior golfers in the U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship.

It will be the fourth time played in Colorado, but, with Eisenhower Golf Course on U.S. Air Force Academy grounds it will be the first time any USGA championship has been hosted on a military instalation.

Female amatur golfers, under 18, with a handicap not exceeding 9.4 are still playing to qualify for the junior championship and will be until the end of the month. In 2022, 14 countries were represented. This year the tournament received a record 1,677 entries! However, only 156 will have the chance to compete.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.