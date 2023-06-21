1 dead after speeding, rolling car in northeast Colorado Springs
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 2:42 AM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A deadly crash is under investigation.
Before 10 p.m. Tuesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to Dublin and Red Jewel Drive, near Black Forest Road, to a single car crash. Officers say the car was going westbound on Dublin, when it lost control, hitting a median and curb. The impact caused the car to roll, coming to a stop on the southern sidewalk in the eastbound lanes.
Police say witnesses tried saving the person’s life, but the driver died on scene. Speed appears to be a factor in this crash.
We will update this article once we learn the victim’s identity.
