Suspect in northeast Springs robbery arrested after short chase

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say a robbery suspect didn’t get to enjoy his spoils long.

Officers captured the alleged crook shortly after they say he left the store with cash and merchandise.

The robbery was reported at 1 p.m. Monday at a store in the 4600 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway, near Barnes Road,

“The suspect entered the store and asked for merchandise,” a police lieutenant wrote on the Colorado Springs Police Department blotter. “When the clerk turned around, the suspect implied he had a weapon and demanded the clerk give him cash. The suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money and property.”

The clerk was able to give police a suspect description, which was subsequently broadcasted out to officers. A detective in the area spotted a man matching that description and alerted fellow officers. Following a short chase, the suspect was apprehended. Police say he struggled as officers detained him but was eventually taken into custody. Officers then recovered evidence from the robbery.

The suspect has been identified as 32-year-old James Mason.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.