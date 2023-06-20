Southeast Colorado Springs King Soopers closed for possible asbestos

Stock photo of King Soopers sign
Stock photo of King Soopers sign(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:22 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - King Soopers in southeast Colorado Springs is temporarily shut down due to possible asbestos in the building.

King Soopers and City Market’s corporate office confirmed the closure in an email Tuesday morning.

“King Soopers is proactively addressing this situation and has hired independent experts. Additionally, King Soopers is working in full cooperation with the appropriate state agencies including the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment who are aiding in the evaluation and guiding future action,” the news release read in part.

The affected King Soopers is the location at South Academy and Hancock, which has been undergoing remodeling. Officials say the possibility of asbestos was discovered during recent testing.

“The store will remain closed until there is full confidence that all concerns have been addressed. At King Soopers, the safety of associates and customers is a top priority. The company is committed to providing a safe shopping experience and will provide updated information as it becomes available,” the corporate office said.

For the time being, customers are encouraged to use the locations at Uintah and 19th Street, Cheyenne Meadows and Highway 115, or Constitution and Marksheffel.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"The driver of the vehicle lost control, hit the parking garage of a building and the vehicle...
2 killed in suspected street racing crash near Denver
Damage at POC 6/19/2023
Man arrested after allegedly throwing rock, breaking glass at Colorado Springs police headquarters
The scene near Marksheffel and Woodmen on June 20, 2023.
Heavy law enforcement activity seen in northeast Colorado Springs Tuesday morning
Homicide investigation in Pueblo 6/19/23.
Homicide under investigation on Pueblo’s southeast side
PCSO investigation graphic.
Teen shot in the chest wile riding ATV in Colorado on Sunday, investigation underway

Latest News

Jeff Conaway.
Colorado father seriously hurt while cycling to raise awarness for child trafficking
Quiet today... storms Wednesday evening?
Another nice day Tuesday
Firefighters on the scene of the crash at Platte and Circle on June 20, 2023.
Police: Vehicle running red light causes 2-car crash at Platte and Circle in Colorado Springs
The rescue operation on Crestone Needle on June 19, 2023.
2 climbers rescued after becoming stranded on Colorado mountain
"Despite being the middle of June, winter conditions still exist on Pikes Peak. Last night, the...
Officials warn of wintry conditions on Pikes Peak after hiker gets stuck in waist-deep snow near summit