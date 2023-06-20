Southeast Colorado Springs King Soopers closed for possible asbestos

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - King Soopers in southeast Colorado Springs is temporarily shut down due to possible asbestos in the building.

King Soopers and City Market’s corporate office confirmed the closure in an email Tuesday morning.

“King Soopers is proactively addressing this situation and has hired independent experts. Additionally, King Soopers is working in full cooperation with the appropriate state agencies including the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment who are aiding in the evaluation and guiding future action,” the news release read in part.

The affected King Soopers is the location at South Academy and Hancock, which has been undergoing remodeling. Officials say the possibility of asbestos was discovered during recent testing.

“The store will remain closed until there is full confidence that all concerns have been addressed. At King Soopers, the safety of associates and customers is a top priority. The company is committed to providing a safe shopping experience and will provide updated information as it becomes available,” the corporate office said.

For the time being, customers are encouraged to use the locations at Uintah and 19th Street, Cheyenne Meadows and Highway 115, or Constitution and Marksheffel.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.