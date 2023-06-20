Officials warn of wintry conditions on Pikes Peak after hiker gets stuck in waist-deep snow near summit

"Despite being the middle of June, winter conditions still exist on Pikes Peak. Last night, the...
"Despite being the middle of June, winter conditions still exist on Pikes Peak. Last night, the team responded to a call for a hiker stuck in waist-deep snow approximately two-thirds of a mile from the summit," El Paso County Search and Rescue wrote in a social media post on June 19, 2023.(El Paso County Search and Rescue)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 8:33 AM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The mountains in Colorado haven’t all gotten the memo it’s June, and that’s creating issues for hikers and climbers.

El Paso County Search and Rescue (EPCSAR) said its team assisted a hiker on Pikes Peak Monday night after they found themselves stuck in waist-deep snow less than a mile from the top.

“With some help from our team members, the hiker was able to safely walk the rest of the way to the top,” EPCSAR said in a social media post on the incident.

That followed a rescue earlier Monday on Crestone Needle, where conditions were also described as wintry. While it’s unclear if snow on the mountain played any role in two hikers getting stranded, Custer County Search and Rescue said conditions on the mountain currently made equipment such as ice axes necessary.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"The driver of the vehicle lost control, hit the parking garage of a building and the vehicle...
2 killed in suspected street racing crash near Denver
Damage at POC 6/19/2023
Man arrested after allegedly throwing rock, breaking glass at Colorado Springs police headquarters
Homicide investigation in Pueblo 6/19/23.
Homicide under investigation on Pueblo’s southeast side
Lane closures on I-25 between Colorado Springs and Fountain starting Monday
Monday's Most Wanted, June 19
Monday’s Most Wanted: June 19

Latest News

6.20.23
Another nice day Tuesday
6.20.23
Warm and dry day
Firefighters on the scene of the crash at Platte and Circle on June 20, 2023.
Lanes blocked in area of Platte and Circle following rollover
The scene near Marksheffel and Woodmen on June 20, 2023.
Heavy law enforcement activity in northeast Colorado Springs