Officials warn of wintry conditions on Pikes Peak after hiker gets stuck in waist-deep snow near summit

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The mountains in Colorado haven’t all gotten the memo it’s June, and that’s creating issues for hikers and climbers.

El Paso County Search and Rescue (EPCSAR) said its team assisted a hiker on Pikes Peak Monday night after they found themselves stuck in waist-deep snow less than a mile from the top.

“With some help from our team members, the hiker was able to safely walk the rest of the way to the top,” EPCSAR said in a social media post on the incident.

That followed a rescue earlier Monday on Crestone Needle, where conditions were also described as wintry. While it’s unclear if snow on the mountain played any role in two hikers getting stranded, Custer County Search and Rescue said conditions on the mountain currently made equipment such as ice axes necessary.

