Lanes blocked in area of Platte and Circle following rollover

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver running a red light triggered a two-car collision in Colorado Springs just ahead of the Tuesday morning rush hour.

The crash was reported about 6 a.m. at Platte and Circle.

#ColoradoSpringsFire Engine 23 is on scene of a traffic accident with trapped parties #workingtrapped at Platte and Circle Drive. CSFD PIO is responding — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) June 20, 2023

According to police, one driver was heading eastbound on Platte while the other was making a right turn on Circle when the vehicles collided. The force of impact knocked one vehicle on its side, while the other driver managed to pull into a nearby parking lot despite significant front-end damage.

The crash partially shut down eastbound Platte, though as of 7:15 a.m. a tow truck was on scene moving the overturned vehicle out of the way.

Officers told 11 News that it’s not yet clear which car ran the light.

One person was transported to the hospital; their injuries are not life-threatening.

Update - one party trapped in stable condition. pic.twitter.com/pArVPmyhWs — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) June 20, 2023

