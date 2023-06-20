Lanes blocked in area of Platte and Circle following rollover

Firefighters on the scene of the crash at Platte and Circle on June 20, 2023.
Firefighters on the scene of the crash at Platte and Circle on June 20, 2023.(Colorado Springs Fire Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:39 AM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver running a red light triggered a two-car collision in Colorado Springs just ahead of the Tuesday morning rush hour.

The crash was reported about 6 a.m. at Platte and Circle.

According to police, one driver was heading eastbound on Platte while the other was making a right turn on Circle when the vehicles collided. The force of impact knocked one vehicle on its side, while the other driver managed to pull into a nearby parking lot despite significant front-end damage.

The crash partially shut down eastbound Platte, though as of 7:15 a.m. a tow truck was on scene moving the overturned vehicle out of the way.

Officers told 11 News that it’s not yet clear which car ran the light.

One person was transported to the hospital; their injuries are not life-threatening.

