Heavy law enforcement activity in northeast Colorado Springs

The scene near Marksheffel and Woodmen on June 20, 2023.
The scene near Marksheffel and Woodmen on June 20, 2023.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:26 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple agencies are currently on the scene of a possible stolen car near Marksheffel and Woodmen.

11 News viewers began reporting heavy law enforcement activity in the area just before 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Currently very little information has been released. All the Colorado Springs Police Department would confirm to 11 News was that officers were assisting the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office on the potential stolen vehicle.

11 News has placed a call to the sheriff’s office and has a crew on scene. We will update as we learn more.

