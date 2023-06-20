Colorado Springs pet store searching for alleged puppy thief

A surveillance still of the suspect in the June 15 puppy theft reported at Pet City at the...
A surveillance still of the suspect in the June 15 puppy theft reported at Pet City at the Citadel Mall.(Pet City Colorado Springs)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:34 AM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Do you recognize the man at the top of this page?

Pet City in Colorado Springs says he stole a Boston terrier puppy from their store.

The alleged theft was reported just after 5:30 p.m. on June 15. The store is located within the Citadel Mall.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

