Colorado father seriously hurt while cycling to raise awarness for child trafficking

Go Zoe is looking to raise awareness to end child trafficking.
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 1:21 PM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRINIDAD, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado father was seriously injured while cycling to raise awareness for child trafficking this week.

According to a news release from ZOE International, Jeff Conaway injured his head, broke his scapula and broke his collarbone in a crash along Highway 160 near Trinidad on Monday. Conaway was taken to a hospital in Colorado Springs where he was listed as being in “stable” condition as of Tuesday.

Conaway is from Littleton and was cycling in a 3,000-mile event that started in California and will end in Maryland to battle child trafficking in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Thailand, and Australia.

Click here for more information on Zoe International.

Given the purpose of Conaway’s cycling journey, KKTV 11 News wanted to share the National Human Trafficking Hotline. You can call the hotline 24/7 at 1-888-373-7888.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"The driver of the vehicle lost control, hit the parking garage of a building and the vehicle...
2 killed in suspected street racing crash near Denver
Damage at POC 6/19/2023
Man arrested after allegedly throwing rock, breaking glass at Colorado Springs police headquarters
The scene near Marksheffel and Woodmen on June 20, 2023.
Heavy law enforcement activity seen in northeast Colorado Springs Tuesday morning
Homicide investigation in Pueblo 6/19/23.
Homicide under investigation on Pueblo’s southeast side
PCSO investigation graphic.
Teen shot in the chest wile riding ATV in Colorado on Sunday, investigation underway

Latest News

Quiet today... storms Wednesday evening?
Another nice day Tuesday
Firefighters on the scene of the crash at Platte and Circle on June 20, 2023.
Police: Vehicle running red light causes 2-car crash at Platte and Circle in Colorado Springs
The rescue operation on Crestone Needle on June 19, 2023.
2 climbers rescued after becoming stranded on Colorado mountain
"Despite being the middle of June, winter conditions still exist on Pikes Peak. Last night, the...
Officials warn of wintry conditions on Pikes Peak after hiker gets stuck in waist-deep snow near summit