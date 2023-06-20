Colorado father seriously hurt while cycling to raise awarness for child trafficking

TRINIDAD, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado father was seriously injured while cycling to raise awareness for child trafficking this week.

According to a news release from ZOE International, Jeff Conaway injured his head, broke his scapula and broke his collarbone in a crash along Highway 160 near Trinidad on Monday. Conaway was taken to a hospital in Colorado Springs where he was listed as being in “stable” condition as of Tuesday.

Conaway is from Littleton and was cycling in a 3,000-mile event that started in California and will end in Maryland to battle child trafficking in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Thailand, and Australia.

Click here for more information on Zoe International.

Given the purpose of Conaway’s cycling journey, KKTV 11 News wanted to share the National Human Trafficking Hotline. You can call the hotline 24/7 at 1-888-373-7888.

