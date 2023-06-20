Car stuck in river near Royal Gorge after rolling off boat ramp

ROYAL GORGE, Colo. (KKTV) - A car is currently stuck in water near the Royal Gorge.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials posted on social media Monday night that a car rolled off a boat ramp, approximately a half mile below the Parkdale boat ramp, halfway to the Highway 50 bridge. No one was inside the vehicle.

Crews say the car will not be removed from the river until the water level drops, adding there is plenty of time and space to get around it on river left.

We will update this article once we learn more.

