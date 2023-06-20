Car stuck in river near Royal Gorge after rolling off boat ramp

Car in river near Royal Gorge 6/19/2023
Car in river near Royal Gorge 6/19/2023(Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area - Colorado Parks and Wildlife facebook)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:24 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROYAL GORGE, Colo. (KKTV) - A car is currently stuck in water near the Royal Gorge.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials posted on social media Monday night that a car rolled off a boat ramp, approximately a half mile below the Parkdale boat ramp, halfway to the Highway 50 bridge. No one was inside the vehicle.

Crews say the car will not be removed from the river until the water level drops, adding there is plenty of time and space to get around it on river left.

We will update this article once we learn more.

