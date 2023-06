COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A body was found in Colorado Springs on Tuesday.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department was working to recover the body near I-25 and Tejon Street at about 2:15 p.m.

Both Cheyenne Creek and Fountain Creek are in the area, near Dorchester Park.

No other details were available last time this article was updated.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a water recovery around I25/ S. Tejon. Multiple units onscene avoid the area. #PIOresponding — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) June 20, 2023

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.