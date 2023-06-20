78-year-old woman rescued from Arkansas River

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - An elderly woman is safe after falling into the Arkansas River over the weekend.

Bystanders in the 400 block of North Pueblo Boulevard heard cries for help late Saturday morning and found the 78-year-old woman clinging to a tree to keep from being swept away.

“Citizens in the area ... made calls for an emergency response and remained on scene to assist in the rescue efforts,” the Pueblo Police Department said.

Officers climbed down a steep embankment to reach the woman and held onto her until more help arrived.

“Pueblo City Fire and AMR were able to get the victim to safety along with everyone else that was assisting in the rescue incident,” Pueblo police said.

She was then transported to the hospital for an evaluation.

