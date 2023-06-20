4 thoroughbred horses die in trailer fire, officials say

When firefighters arrived, they found the horse trailer engulfed in flames.
When firefighters arrived, they found the horse trailer engulfed in flames.(Bardstown Fire Department)
By Julia Huffman and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 1:02 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) – Four thoroughbred horses died in a trailer fire in Kentucky on Monday morning, according to fire officials.

The Bardstown Fire Department said they responded to a report of a horse trailer on fire on a roadway.

When firefighters arrived, they found the horse trailer engulfed in flames.

Bluegrass Parkway was shut down for about an hour while crews battled the fire.

Eight horses in total were inside the trailer, and the employees of the hauling company driving the trailer were able to get four of the horses out to safety before fire crews arrived.

Sadly, the other four horses did not make it.

The thoroughbreds that died had an estimated value of $750,000, the fire department said.

Investigators are still looking into how the fire started.

No further information is available.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"The driver of the vehicle lost control, hit the parking garage of a building and the vehicle...
2 killed in suspected street racing crash near Denver
Damage at POC 6/19/2023
Man arrested after allegedly throwing rock, breaking glass at Colorado Springs police headquarters
The scene near Marksheffel and Woodmen on June 20, 2023.
Heavy law enforcement activity seen in northeast Colorado Springs Tuesday morning
Homicide investigation in Pueblo 6/19/23.
Homicide under investigation on Pueblo’s southeast side
PCSO investigation graphic.
Teen shot in the chest wile riding ATV in Colorado on Sunday, investigation underway

Latest News

Brothers Fernando, left, and Jacob Ortega watch their dogs at White Rock Lake in Dallas,...
Sweltering heat tests Texas’ power grid and patience as thousands in South still without electricity
Jeff Conaway.
Colorado father seriously hurt while cycling to raise awarness for child trafficking
FILE - Chapman University law professor John Eastman stands at left as former New York Mayor...
Trump adviser faces possible disbarment over his efforts to overturn 2020 election
Quiet today... storms Wednesday evening?
Another nice day Tuesday