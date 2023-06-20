2 climbers rescued after becoming stranded on Colorado mountain

The rescue operation on Crestone Needle on June 19, 2023.
The rescue operation on Crestone Needle on June 19, 2023.(Custer County Search and Rescue)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:20 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Two climbers are safe thanks to the efforts of two search and rescue teams.

Crews from Saguache and Custer counties were alerted shortly after midnight Monday that four climbers were struggling to get down Crestone Needle. Two members of the group managed to get themselves down to their camp at South Colony Lakes, but the others became separated and found themselves stranded on the mountain.

“One of the stranded climbers was able to activate his Garmin InReach which enabled communication and an accurate location. At 0400, CCSAR fielded a team to hike/climb to the climber’s position and to help locate the second stranded climber,” Custer County Search and Rescue said in a social media post.

After three and a half hours, the two climbers found each other and were able to descend safely, Custer County Search and Rescue (CCSAR) said.

Conditions on many Colorado mountains remain snowy. CCSAR warned would-be climbers to make sure they are prepared if embarking on an ascent.

“When ascending and descending different routes, it is imperative that both routes are researched thoroughly. If you are having trouble descending in the dark, we recommend staying together as a group and waiting until first light to continue moving. Currently, the conditions on Broken Hand Pass require mountaineering equipment including ice axes, helmets, and traction devices such as crampons (preferred) or micro-spikes. Temperatures and weather conditions are still spring-like and hypothermia can become a real risk even at this time of year. Carrying portable battery chargers, two-way communication devices like the Garmin InReach, headlamps with extra batteries, appropriate equipment for your activity, and extra food/water/layers is highly recommended,” CCSAR said.

Crestone Needle is southwest of Pueblo and is in the Sangre de Cristo Range of the Rocky Mountains. It straddles both Custer and Saguache counties.

