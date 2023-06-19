U.S. Forest Service waiving fees in honor of Juneteenth

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:09 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Want to get outside? Monday marks one of the U.S. Forest Service’s six annual fee-free days!

Fees for amenities such as picnic areas, boat launches and trailheads will be waived Monday in honor of Juneteenth. USFS says a handful of services like cabin rentals, camping or other permits could still cost, so check with your local office.

USFS’ fee-free days in 2023 are:

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day: Jan. 16, 2023

President’s Day: Feb. 20, 2023

National Get Outdoors Day: June 10, 2023

Juneteenth: June 19, 2023

National Public Lands Day: Sept. 23, 2023

Veterans Day: Nov. 11, 2023

