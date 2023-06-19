U.S. Forest Service waiving fees in honor of Juneteenth

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Want to get outside? Monday marks one of the U.S. Forest Service’s six annual fee-free days!

Fees for amenities such as picnic areas, boat launches and trailheads will be waived Monday in honor of Juneteenth. USFS says a handful of services like cabin rentals, camping or other permits could still cost, so check with your local office.

Juneteenth is a federal holiday and is now included as a fee-free day on national forests!

While fees at most of our day-use sites are waived, some concession-operated sites may not participate. Check with your local office. https://t.co/M0vOVlOgQO pic.twitter.com/CAmcc4S8ZP — USDA Forest Service (@forestservice) June 16, 2023

USFS’ fee-free days in 2023 are:

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day: Jan. 16, 2023

President’s Day: Feb. 20, 2023

National Get Outdoors Day: June 10, 2023

Juneteenth: June 19, 2023

National Public Lands Day: Sept. 23, 2023

Veterans Day: Nov. 11, 2023

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.