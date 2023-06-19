‘Tiger King’ star Joe Exotic will be on Colorado ballot for president, according to campaign website

Joe Exotic.
Joe Exotic.(Santa Rosa County Jail)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 2:17 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Joe Exotic, also known as Joseph Maldonado, is reportedly on the Colorado presidential ballot.

KKTV 11 News reached out to the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office on Monday for confirmation, but due to the Juneteenth holiday, no one was available to comment as of 2:10 p.m.

Exotic is currently in prison and is known nationwide because of the documentary “Tiger King.”

“Exotic’s platform includes items that will benefit the people of Colorado and the landscape,” part of a campaign website reads. “He vows to fight, first, to decriminalize marijuana nationally so that people like the ones he has met in federal prison no longer serve federal time for coming to Colorado and purchasing legal marijuana from a dispensary, then taking it home to Wyoming, Kansas, or anywhere else, which currently would land you in federal prison for interstate commerce of trafficking marijuana, no matter the amount.”

As of Monday, Exotic was in prison serving a 22-year sentence after he was convicted of trying to hire two men to kill Carole Baskin.

