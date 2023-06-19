Teen shot in the chest wile riding ATV in Colorado on Sunday, investigation underway
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 2:27 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway after a teen was reportedly shot in the chest wile riding an ATV in Colorado on Sunday.
The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the victim was in a group riding ATVs on Platteville north of Littleton Drive in the Pueblo West area when they were shot in the chest.
“The juvenile was transported by helicopter to a Denver hospital,” part of a social media post by the sheriff’s office reads. “Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Communications Center at 719-583-6250 or Crimestoppers at 719-542-STOP or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.”
No other information on the victim was provided to the public.
