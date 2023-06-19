Teen shot in the chest wile riding ATV in Colorado on Sunday, investigation underway

PCSO investigation graphic.
PCSO investigation graphic.(Pueblo County Sheriff's Office)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 2:27 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway after a teen was reportedly shot in the chest wile riding an ATV in Colorado on Sunday.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the victim was in a group riding ATVs on Platteville north of Littleton Drive in the Pueblo West area when they were shot in the chest.

“The juvenile was transported by helicopter to a Denver hospital,” part of a social media post by the sheriff’s office reads. “Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Communications Center at 719-583-6250 or Crimestoppers at 719-542-STOP or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.”

No other information on the victim was provided to the public.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information related to an incident that occurred Sunday June 18th in...

Posted by Pueblo County Sheriff's Office on Monday, June 19, 2023

