Teen shot in the chest wile riding ATV in Colorado on Sunday, investigation underway

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway after a teen was reportedly shot in the chest wile riding an ATV in Colorado on Sunday.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the victim was in a group riding ATVs on Platteville north of Littleton Drive in the Pueblo West area when they were shot in the chest.

“The juvenile was transported by helicopter to a Denver hospital,” part of a social media post by the sheriff’s office reads. “Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Communications Center at 719-583-6250 or Crimestoppers at 719-542-STOP or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.”

No other information on the victim was provided to the public.

Posted by Pueblo County Sheriff's Office on Monday, June 19, 2023

