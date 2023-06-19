Mother moose reportedly attacks man in Colorado while he was walking dogs

COAL CREEK CANYON, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is recovering after a mother moose reportedly attacked him while he was walking his dogs.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is investigating the incident that happened near Coal Creek Monday morning. The area is northwest of Denver.

“The man, in his late 50s, told CPW officers he was walking two dogs along Coal Creek near Hummingbird Lane, when he surprised a cow moose and her calf around a hairpin turn in the trail,” part of a news release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife reads. “The moose charged and knocked the man down, stomping him several times. The man was armed and fired two shots into the ground to startle the moose, hazing it from the area. The moose and calf were not shot and retreated, according to the victim. The man was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The dogs were not injured and off-leash at the time.”

Colorado Parks and Wildlife went to the area, but they were unable to locate the mother moose and her child.

“During late spring and early summer, cow moose can be aggressive while their calves are young, and they can view dogs as predators or threats,” the wildlife agency added in the news release. “Calves are born in a 3-4 week period from the end of May to mid-June.”

