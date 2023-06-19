Monday’s Most Wanted: June 19

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An attempted murder suspect and several assault suspects are among this week’s “Most Wanted.”

Javonte Thomas, 25, is accused of robbery, second-degree assault, harassment, second-degree trespass and theft. Thomas is a Black male with black hair and brown eyes and is 5-foot-10 and 150 pounds.

Adarrius Romero-Williams, 18, faces several charges, including handgun possession by a juvenile, felony menacing, three counts of assault, obstructing a peace officer, possession of weapon by a previous offender, and two counts of burglary. He is described as a Black male standing 5-foot-7 and weighing 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Nineteen-year-old Arturo Garcia is wanted on charges of attempted first-degree murder, attempted first-degree assault, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, and illegal discharge of a firearm. He’s described as white, 5-foot-7, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Jonathan Akes is wanted for aggravated motor vehicle theft with two priors, as well as parole violation. The 30-year-old is a 6-foot-1 white male weighing 290 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Tony Rising Eagle Ponce is accused of criminal mischief, harassment, second-degree assault, motor vehicle theft, and flight/escape. He is an American Indian male with black hair and hazel eyes, weighs 216 pounds, and is 6 feet tall.

Gregory Schaefer is wanted on second-degree assault charges involving strangulation, harassment, violation of protection order and criminal mischief. The 37-year-old is described as 5-foot-10, 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Isaiah Smith, 33, is facing five counts of second-degree kidnapping involving sex offense and/or robbery, five counts of aggravated robbery, intimidation and parole violation. He is described as a 5-foot-11, 170-pound Black male with black hair and brown eyes.

Kurtis Archuleta, 33, is wanted on three counts of felony menacing, as well as charges of false report ID, obstruction, reckless driving and property damage, among others. He’s 5-foot-8 and 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes and is a white male.

If you know the whereabouts of one or more of these fugitives, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP or 719-542-STOP if in Pueblo. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously and could earn you a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.