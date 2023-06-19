MISSING: Woman last seen in Colorado on June 11, statewide alert issued

Call 911 if seen.
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 1:48 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado are asking for help from the public with locating a woman who was last seen in Denver on June 11.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued a statewide “Missing Indigenous Person” alert on Sunday for 32-year-old Christine Tail. Tail is part of the Oglala Sioux Tribe. She is from South Dakota and went missing on her first night in Denver.

If seen, call 911. If you have information that could help, call Denver Police at 720-913-3200.

