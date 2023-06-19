Mayor Yemi Mobolade speaks on Juneteenth significance

Mayor Yemi Mobolade tells 11 News Juneteenth allows for the nation to have black leaders, including him as Colorado Springs first elected black and immigrant mayor.
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:57 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Today is Juneteenth, a day used to recognize when the last enslaved people in the United States learned they were free.

11 News Reporter Brian Sherrod sat down in a one-on-one interview with the first elected black and immigrant mayor of Colorado Springs, Yemi Mobolade. Mayor Mobolade was sworn in as Mayor of Colorado Springs two weeks ago. He is using today to reflect on the importance of Juneteenth.

“It is a remembrance that in 1865 there were no black mayors in any city,” said Mayor Mobolade. “Now, here I am. Being an immigrant and being a black leader is the story I really want people to know. It’s a story of this hunger and appetite that we Americans have for good leadership.”

Mayor Mobolade was born and raised in Nigeria. He moved to the United States as a foreign exchanged student at 17. Mayor Mobolade tells 11 News moving to the United States brought out confidence in him he didn’t know was there.

“Most people don’t know that I came in very timid,” said Mayor Mobolade. “I was very shy. I was unsure of myself. I was angry. I didn’t have a good relationship with my dad. I was ready to leave home. Now, a lot of that story has been redeemed.”

Mayor Mobolade says Juneteenth allows for people of color to make their dreams come true without restrictions. He says he wants to be a role model for minority children.

“Somebody like me with my story matters,” said Mayor Mobolade. “It frees young minority kids . It empowers and inspires them. The sky is the limit. I am really proud to be a symbol of hope and that we can do anything. This is for a lot of young minority kids.”

Mayor Mobolade tells 11 News he was used to standing in the back and now he is standing front and center. He hopes to use his platform to promote Colorado Springs and show change can come with dedication and hard work.

Mayor Mobolade is now the only Mayor of Colorado Springs that has his mayor photo in color. He hopes this is a tradition the City can keep for years to come.

