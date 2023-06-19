Man arrested after throwing rock, breaking glass at Colorado Springs police headquarters

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was arrested following an incident at the Colorado Springs police headquarters building.

Around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, the Colorado Springs Police Department says a man threw a rock through one of the front glass windows, breaking it, at the downtown Police Operations Center, near Nevada and Rio Grande.

The man, identified by police as Ryan Netzer, was arrested for the damage. We will update this article once police release his mugshot.

