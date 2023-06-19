Juneteenth festival wraps up in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Although Juneteenth isn’t until Monday, the Southern Colorado Juneteenth Festival wrapped up in Colorado Springs on Sunday.

The three-day festival at America the Beautiful Park saw vendors, performances and even an appearance by Colorado Springs mayor Yemi Mobolade. This is the third year Juneteenth has been recognized as a federal holiday and the third year the Southern Colorado festival has been held.

“It’s so great to see that people are still supporting us and coming out,” One Body ENT Co-Founder and Director Jennifer Smith said. One Body ENT has been putting on the festival for the past three years. “The main thing is that Juneteenth will never change, it’ll be the same day every year, so we can keep celebrating no matter what.”

Organizers told 11 News despite a slower start due to the weekend’s wet weather, they’re expecting a total turnout similar to last year’s attendance of around 26,000 people. Organizers added that 10,000 people attended Saturday night’s Fabolous concert this year.

Smith said seeing the community and city leadership turn out for the event was wonderful, especially with the impact of the weather on the first two days. Those impacts already have Smith thinking about the plans for next year’s event.

“We do have a Plan B, we’re going to try to do an inside event,” Smith said looking forward to 2024. “That’s an expectation so we won’t lose out on the vendors making their money or the people wanting to come out.”

As the festival wrapped up Sunday afternoon, Smith said seeing community interest in Juneteenth grow over time and an effort to understand the holiday better has been rewarding.

“It feels good because people actually care,” Smith said. “We went for years without people caring.”

