Homicide under investigation on Pueblo’s southeast side

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A homicide investigation was underway on Pueblo’s lower east side Monday morning.

A spokesperson for the city police department tells 11 News that officers were called to the scene on a report of shots fired in the area of East River Street and Iola Avenue at about 6:42 in the morning. The area is a residential neighborhood.

An adult male was found dead at the scene.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call Detective Ryan Torres at 719-320-6037.

