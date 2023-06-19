Hiking etiquette, following the rules on Colorado trails

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The perfect way to spend a sunny Colorado day is head to one of our states many hiking trails.

However, as traffic on the trails picks up, it’s important to practice hiking etiquette.

11 News spoke with Joey Livingston, a statewide public information officer with Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) to break down some of these rules to keep trails enjoyable for everyone.

Leave Nothing Behind

Colorado’s breathtaking landscapes can be easily tarnished with trash that’s left behind.

“You want to try and leave no trace,” explains Livingston. “That means don’t leave any trash out there. We want to minimize our impact on the environment as much as possible. Having a trail out there is impact enough.”

Pick Up After Your Dog

Leave no trace also applies to your dogs.

Other people using the trails don’t want to see or smell your dog’s feces.

Dog feces left behind can also be dangerous for the environment and get into the areas water supply. This can cause excessive algae growth and bacteria to be left behind.

“If you have a dog, make sure you’re picking up after your dog and bringing those trash bags out with you,” said Livingston. “Don’t leave them on the trail and attempt to pick them up later. People really don’t like to see that and think that you’re leaving them there intentionally.”

Take Nothing With You

Trail are a shared space and everyone has the right to admire the many plants, rock formations, and other natural resources. That’s why it’s important to leave them alone.

“It’s selfish to try and take that resource home with you,” said Livingston. “Bringing flowers back with you, that destroys the ecosystem, it inhibits wildflower’s ability to reproduce. Also, it takes wildflower viewing opportunities away from other hikers.”

Instead, admire Colorado’s beauty by taking a photo.

Stay on the Trail

Although exploration is tempting, don’t stray off Colorado’s trails.

The trails themselves already create an impact on the landscape. Help CPW and the environment out by only exploring designated trails.

“A lot of these trails are strategically made to prevent run off, which is a big issue if people are going off and creating their own trails where rain will wash sediment out of the trails, causing further destruction,” explained Livingston adding even if there is mud in the trail, don’t go around.” We prefer you walk through the muddy part of that trail instead of walking on the side and widening the trail more than it needs to be,”

Give Wildlife Space

Other humans aren’t the only thing you’ll run into! Colorado is home to thousands of furry, scaly, and feathery creatures.

While out and about, you’ll probably encounter some, but stay a safe viewing distance away.

“We say to use the rule of thumb, so put your thumb up and if the animal is bigger than your thumb, you’re usually too close,” said Livingston.

It’s also a good idea to use all your senses out on the trails. Experts advise leaving the headphones at home so you can hear an animal approach you.

Use Common Courtesy

On the topic of music, keep yours down or off out on the trails.

“Use some curtsey and realize this is a shared resource. Other people are using these trails as well, so try not to blast loud music that other people may not want to listen to,” said Livingston.

Instead, take advantage of the opportunity to unplug and listen to all the natural sounds Colorado’s has to offer.

Know the Right of Way

Before heading out, figure out who has the right of way on the trail you’re going to.

“Many of these trails are multi use. It depends on the trail whether hikers or cyclist get the right of way, but just try and use some common sense there. If it’s a fast-moving trail where cyclists are moving fast, as a hiker, just step out of the way a little bit, let those cyclists pass. If it’s a slow-moving trail, try and have some courtesy for the hikers as well.”

Horses and people in wheelchairs always get the right of way.

Download the Trail App

Make your life, and hike, easier by downloading COTREX.

“It’s a very popular app in this state. It has all the trail across the state. It has offline features as well. You can download section of the trail and uses a GPS to track where you’re at.”

