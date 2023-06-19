‘He always tries to make someone feel better:’ The family of a Colorado Springs teen shot over a week ago remembers his character

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - 11 News is hearing from the family of a teen killed a week ago.

Izak Jasso was a rising junior at Mitchell High School.

19-year-old Marshaun Weathington is being held at the El Paso County Jail on a million-dollar bond, accused of killing Jasso.

11 News spoke with the family of Izak, who said he will be remembered for the sweet soul he was.

“It could be anyone, anyone random on the street you know he always tries to make someone feel better than they were before they met,” Izak’s older brother Ethan Jasso said.

Family members said while walking home last Saturday night, Izak died steps away from his family home.

“It’s just something you don’t want to believe, especially in the beginning,” Ethan said. “It just wasn’t expected.”

They tell me his sisters heard the gunshots but said they hope he isn’t remembered just for the tragic way he died.

“Even if he beat someone in wrestling, he picked them up off of the mat and gave them a hug and told them to keep going, you’re good, keep wrestling,” Jasso’s mother Jackie said.

Izak Jasso was only 16 years old. Old enough to start driving, planning for high school graduation, and a lifetime of adventures.

He was a Mitchell High wrestler in the 132 weight class and a JROTC cadet.

“I believe he wanted to go into the Air Force; that was one of his thoughts. He had several. He dreamed big, that’s for sure,” Jackie said.

Izak leaves behind a father, mother, and four siblings- one of which was his twin.

“It’s a lot harder knowing that we aren’t doing certain things together anymore and that we lost him a little too early, but I know he’s going to do better,” Elissa Jasso, Izak’s twin sister, said. “I know that we’re trying to do better for him.”

Gone way too soon, Izak’s family- still grieving- got tattoos honoring his love of lizards and the colors red and black.

“But I just love him, and I miss him a lot,” Elissa said.

His mother said he was just days away from a trip of a lifetime.

“He was ready to go to Oaxaca, Mexico,” Jackie said. “They actually left for their trip yesterday, and he was supposed to be gone for two weeks. He was excited to go, he was scared, but he was excited.”

“This summer was supposed to be for him,” Ethan said. “There was a lot of plans that we were supposed to have, and he wasn’t supposed to leave so soon, but if anything, I would say wherever he is, I hope he’s having fun.”

The Jasso family said they plan to have a celebration of life for Izak soon at his favorite park Palmer Park.

In the past six days since its creation, Izak’s GoFundMe has raised more than $5,000 for the Jasso family.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

