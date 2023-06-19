Bicyclists ride through Colorado to raise awareness of the dangers of human trafficking

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A group of bicyclists are riding across the country to raise awareness of the dangers of human trafficking and Monday they were riding through Colorado.

ZOE International is taking part in “Race Across America.” The race has happened every year since the 1980s. It gives nonprofits a platform to educate people on their mission while also serving as a fundraiser.

ZOE International’s team is made up for eight rider who are broken into two teams of four. Each cyclist takes a 12 hours shift when they race.

The week-long race will take the team from California to Maryland and the group says it’s worth it to end child trafficking. Monday the team was riding across the state of Colorado, ending their ride for the day near Trinidad.

“First of all, they do want to raise awareness because the battle that they are involved in is in part prevention,” Clem Boyd, public relations for ZOE International, said. “They want to make sure that people realize, in the United States, because we might think this is a problem that is somewhere else. Unfortunately, it’s in our neighborhoods, it may even be amongst people that we know.”

The group is hoping to raise $750,000 this year. If you would like to donate to ZOE International, click here.

