619-pound catch disqualified as first place winner of $3.5 million prize

A fishing crew missed out on a $3 million prize after a 619-pound blue marlin disqualified...
A fishing crew missed out on a $3 million prize after a 619-pound blue marlin disqualified because of 'mutilation.'(The Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 1:36 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A fishing crew lost out on millions of dollars in prize money after catching a 619-pound blue marlin.

The team was competing in the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament in Morehead, North Carolina Saturday.

They spent six hours bringing the massive fish thinking they had won the big prize, which would have been $3.5 million.

Unfortunately, judges and biologists disqualified the catch because there was evidence it had been bitten by a shark before it was caught.

A different crew brought in a 484-pound blue marlin and won first place in the tournament as well as the prize money.

The Big Rock Tournament record was set in 2019 when a crew hauled in a marlin weighing a staggering 914 pounds.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest papers released for 19-year-old charged with first degree murder
Arrest papers reveal new details in crash turned deadly shooting near Citadel Mall
Lane closures on I-25 between Colorado Springs and Fountain starting Monday
Shooting near Colorado College 6/18/2023
1 injured in shooting near Colorado College
"The driver of the vehicle lost control, hit the parking garage of a building and the vehicle...
2 killed in suspected street racing crash near Denver
Officials said the large police presence in a Target parking lot Thursday night in Colorado...
Large police presence at Colorado Springs Target related to vehicle theft

Latest News

Warmth continues Tuesday... Storms Wednesday?
Warmth continues Tuesday... Storms Wednesday?
Severe weather that passed through Central Mississippi shredded this billboard in Ridgeland,...
1 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after multiple tornadoes sweep through Mississippi
President Joe Biden speaks at a political rally at the Philadelphia Convention Center in...
Biden discusses climate change, clean energy jobs
Savage heat, tornado threats in several states
White House pledges millions on climate amid wild weather