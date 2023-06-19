2 killed in suspected street racing crash near Denver

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people are dead after their car smashed into a parking garage and burst into flames.

Investigators with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office say the driver was going more than 100 mph when he hit the building and may have been racing another car.

Multiple witnesses told deputies that two vehicles were racing each other eastbound on E. Dry Creek Rd. Traffic investigators estimate the speed of the car that crashed was in excess of 100 mph. Both deceased occupants were male. The crash remains under investigation. — Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) June 19, 2023

The deadly collision happened early Sunday afternoon on Dry Creek Road between Yosemite Street and Alton Way in Centennial. The driver died at the scene, while the passenger later died at a hospital. Neither has been identified, though the sheriff’s office says both were males.

The circumstances around the crash remain under investigation.

