2 killed in suspected street racing crash near Denver

"The driver of the vehicle lost control, hit the parking garage of a building and the vehicle...
"The driver of the vehicle lost control, hit the parking garage of a building and the vehicle burst into flames," the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said on the June 18, 2023, crash. Witnesses told law enforcement the driver was racing another car when he crashed.(Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 8:05 AM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people are dead after their car smashed into a parking garage and burst into flames.

Investigators with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office say the driver was going more than 100 mph when he hit the building and may have been racing another car.

The deadly collision happened early Sunday afternoon on Dry Creek Road between Yosemite Street and Alton Way in Centennial. The driver died at the scene, while the passenger later died at a hospital. Neither has been identified, though the sheriff’s office says both were males.

The circumstances around the crash remain under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest papers released for 19-year-old charged with first degree murder
Arrest papers reveal new details in crash turned deadly shooting near Citadel Mall
Lane closures on I-25 between Colorado Springs and Fountain starting Monday
Shooting near Colorado College 6/18/2023
1 injured in shooting near Colorado College
Officials said the large police presence in a Target parking lot Thursday night in Colorado...
Large police presence at Colorado Springs Target related to vehicle theft
Shots fired investigation in Colorado Springs 6/16/23.
Colorado Springs police respond to shots fired call south of downtown

Latest News

Katie Pelton
Voice of the consumer: Tips on guarding against elderly abuse
Damage at POC 6/19/2023
Man arrested after throwing rock, breaking glass at Colorado Springs police headquarters
Monday's Most Wanted, June 19
Monday’s Most Wanted: June 19
U.S. Forest Service waiving fees in honor of Juneteenth