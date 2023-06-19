2 earthquakes recorded near Trinidad Monday

A map from the U.S. Geological Survey showing where the quakes occurred. Both were recorded within a five-minute span.
A map from the U.S. Geological Survey showing where the quakes occurred. Both were recorded within a five-minute span.(U.S. Geological Survey)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 9:42 AM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TRINIDAD, Colo. (KKTV) - Mother Earth decided to shake things up in southern Colorado Monday morning!

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) recorded a pair of earthquakes near Trinidad just after 8 a.m.

USGS says the earthquakes occurred in quick succession, with a magnitude 3.8 quake recorded at 8:13 a.m., followed by a larger 4.3-magnitude one just five minutes later. Both happened near the towns of El Moro and Hoehne, just a handful of miles north of Trinidad.

According to the Richter scale, earthquakes over 3.0 are typically felt.

