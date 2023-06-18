A Southern Colorado Black business owner celebrates Juneteenth serving and blessing people with ‘good food’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs came together on Saturday for some good food, celebrations, and community.

The second day of the third annual Juneteenth weekend happened Saturday afternoon in America The Beautiful Park.

Derien Latimer started cooking around the age of 13.

He told 11 News his mom encouraged him and his sister to start cooking twice weekly; the rest was history.

“And she just said, you know why it’s time for you guys to learn how to cook dinner, and so if you want something good to eat, you’re gonna learn how to cook something good to eat,” Latimer said.

Raised with a mix of East Texas and South Georgia influence, Latimer found inspiration by combining the two cuisines.

His company, Latimer’s Kitchen and Catering, started in 2010 and has been going ever since.

“You know, I think people are really enjoying the brisket,” Latimer said. “I think the potato salad is a hit. But you know I love them all. Don’t ask me that; it is like picking my favorite kid.”

And as a proud father of four and a grandfather, Latimer explained how his kids and wife always lend a helping hand in the kitchen.

“That’s really what it is,” Latimer said. “I mean, a lot of people cook food, but I mean, when you come, and you dine with us, you are going to feel what it is like when our family gets together and sits around the table.”

From serving city council members to school board members, Latimer said Juneteenth is all about coming together as a community.

“Our gift is to serve people and bless people with good food, to sit around the table and all the things that come with being around the table: the conversation, the camaraderie, the connections,” Latimer said.

Latimer and his family will be out there until Sunday.

