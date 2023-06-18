One injured in shooting near Colorado College, victim found with bullet laceration on head

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is injured this morning in a shooting in Colorado Springs.

According to Colorado Springs Police, they first received reports of a shooting around 1:20am on the intersection of Cache La Poudre and Mesa Drive near Colorado College. As police arrived on scene, they found a man with a laceration on his head.

Police say the hospital determined that his laceration was caused by a bullet that grazed his head. Police tell 11 News they have a potential suspect detained. Police are continuing to investigate this shooting.

The name of the suspect and victim have not yet been released. It is unknown at this time if the suspect and victim know one another.

11 News will update this article as we learn more.

