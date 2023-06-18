Lane closures on I-25 between Colorado Springs and Fountain starting Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Heads up, drivers -- there’s another I-25 closure to be aware of!

Starting Monday and continuing through Friday, the southbound right lane will be closed each evening between South Academy (exit 135) and Santa Fe Avenue (exit 128) so that crews can install new sign caissons. CDOT says drivers should expect the following traffic impacts over the next several days:

Monday, June 19 through Thursday, June 22, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., southbound I-25 right lane closure between mile 135 to 128

Friday, June 23, 9 p.m. to 8 a.m., southbound I-25 right lane closure between mile 135 to 132

Friday, June 23, 7 p.m. to 9 a.m., southbound I-25 right lane closure between mile 132 to 128

Additionally, CDOT says drivers should expect to slow down in that stretch all hours of the day.

“Traffic on I-25 will be head-to-head, separated by temporary barrier with 11 foot lanes and 2 foot shoulders. The traffic configuration will be in place 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Normal working hours will be 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Friday. The speed limit in this area has been reduced to 55 mph. Slight traffic delays are expected and motorists are urged to use extra caution while traveling in the new traffic pattern. Fines will be double through the construction zone,” the department said in a news release.

More information on CDOT projects and road closures can be found on cotrip.org.

