‘Celebration, remembrance, and unity:’ Mayor Mobolade speaks at Juneteenth weekend event

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The second day of the third annual Juneteenth festival kicked off here in Colorado Springs.

That’s after severe weather forced them to cancel most of Friday’s celebration. But rain, hail, or shine, event planners said they would be there all day Saturday.

And people have been streaming in as the weather cleared up earlier Saturday afternoon. Even Mayor Yemi Mobolade made an appearance.

Colorado Springs’s first-ever elected Black and immigrant mayor received loud cheers when he stepped out on the stage for his opening speech.

The speech was initially set for Friday but was postponed due to weather.

As a moderately new federal holiday, Mobolade began by explaining the meaning and importance of Juneteenth.

Mayor Mobolade said this is a time of “celebration, remembrance, and unity.”

“Friends, I would be remiss if I didn’t acknowledge that I am a Black leader,” Mayor Yemi Mobolade said. “Thank you. And I am a Black mayor. And I stand on the shoulders of so many visionaries and giants and leaders whose work has helped make this possible. You see, being a Black mayor in an American city in 1865 was unimaginable. Improbable in 1965. And yet today, it’s a reality for us in Colorado Springs.”

He also mentioned the importance of working towards a better and brighter future.

“As we commemorate this day, Colorado Springs, may we continue to fight for a shared history, celebrate the achievements of African Americans and re-commit ourselves to the ongoing work for the fight for equality and justice,” Mayor Mobolade said. “Together, we will create a brighter future. Where freedom and dignity is the birthright of every single individual.”

The event will continue through Sunday, featuring everything local, from concerts, vendors, and car shows.

