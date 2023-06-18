Arrest papers reveal new details in crash turned deadly shooting near Citadel Mall

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A mother helped lead Colorado Springs police to a murder suspect, according to newly released arrest papers obtained by 11 News.

That suspect, identified as 19-year-old Elijah Adolpho, is facing several charges including first-degree murder for allegedly shooting a woman after the two got into a fender-bender near the Citadel Mall earlier this month.

Adolpho and his girlfriend were driving in the area of North Academy and Galley on the night of June 11 when they allegedly rear-ended a yellow Dodge Ram pickup. They then took off, arrest papers say, making a u-turn on North Academy and fleeing the area. The pickup followed after, catching up a couple blocks away at North Academy and Portal Drive. Police say the driver pulled up alongside Adolpho’s vehicle:

“Multiple gunshots are fired from the [suspect vehicle] into [the victim’s] yellow Dodge Ram pickup truck. Multiple rounds perforate the vehicle passenger side along the truck bed, then into the passenger compartment and ultimately strike [the victim] as she seated in the driver seat. Vehicle then travels uncontrolled across the through lanes of traffic and across the curbs, sidewalk, and comes to rest in the landscaping near the Verizon Wireless store. The [suspect vehicle] was last observed traveling northbound on North Academy away from the scene.” - Excerpt from the arrest affidavit

Police and first responders found the victim slumped over the steering wheel with a head wound and attempted life-saving measures on scene before transporting her to the hospital. She later died from her injuries and has since been identified as 35-year-old Jeanette Wince.

Jeanette Wince

A 13-year-old passenger in the truck was uninjured.

The arrest papers say Adolpho and his girlfriend drove to the Park at Penrose apartments on Half Turn Road. Sometime after getting to the complex, the girlfriend texted her mother that she had been involved in a crash. Alarmed at some of the details she was hearing, she drove to the scene and spoke with police:

“[The mother] stated that she was concerned because she received a message from her daughter ... who stated she was with her boyfriend Elijah Adolpho this evening and he rear-ended a yellow pickup truck. [The mother] said that her daughter did not say anything about a shooting but was concerned when family members began receiving videos of the scene and talking about the female driver of the yellow truck was shot. [The mother] said that when she saw the video, the truck matched the truck her daughter described being in the accident with.” - Excerpt from the arrest affidavit

While still talking to officers, police say the mother heard from her daughter again, who this time brought up the shooting and told her mother where she and Adolpho were. The mother gave the location to police, who went to the complex and arrested Adolpho.

Adolpho is facing five charges in all, including both first-degree murder with extreme indifference and first-degree attempted murder with extreme indifference.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.