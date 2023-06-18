Arrest papers released for Colorado Springs teen charged with first degree murder

According to arrest papers 19-year-old Elijah Adolpho is being charged with one count of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.
By Jared Dean
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:18 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Arrest papers say Adolpho was in the car with his girlfriend when they rear-ended a yellow Dodge Ram pickup. Reports say the truck pulled up next to Adolpho’s car at the intersection of E Portal Dr and North Academy, then the papers say Adolpho fired multiple rounds at the truck before driving away.

The truck reportedly went out of control, going through lanes before ending up in the grass near a Verizon store. Emergency services were on the scene, transporting the to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Afterward, papers say Adolpho went to an apartment at the Park at Penrose on half turn road. Adolpho’s girlfriend reportedly told her mom-- who told the police what apartment they were in and Adolpho was arrested.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

