Archaeologists find 3,000-year-old gleaming sword at burial site

A gleaming sword was discovered in southern Germany by archaeologists.
A gleaming sword was discovered in southern Germany by archaeologists.(Bayerisches Landesamt für Denkmalpflege)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 11:20 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Archaeologists have found a gleaming 3,000-year-old sword at a burial site in southern Germany.

The well-preserved sword was discovered last week in the State of Bavaria.

Researchers believe it was left in the grave as a burial gift. They say a sword like this, with an octagonal handle made entirely from bronze, is a rare find.

It’s thought to date back to the end of the 14th century BCE, the middle bronze age.

The sword was left in a grave containing the remains of three people, a man, a woman and a young person, who researchers say were buried shortly after one another.

Their relationship is unclear, but they were buried with a rich array of grave goods.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said the large police presence in a Target parking lot Thursday night in Colorado...
Large police presence at Colorado Springs Target related to vehicle theft
Marshaun Weathington, 19, was arrested Friday. He's a suspect in the death of 16-year-old Izak...
Suspect arrested in death of Colorado Springs high school student
Shots fired investigation in Colorado Springs 6/16/23.
Colorado Springs police respond to shots fired call south of downtown
Arrest papers released for 19-year-old charged with first degree murder
Arrest papers reveal new details in crash turned deadly shooting near Citadel Mall
Deputies say Christopher Waldron was last seen around 9:00am Thursday at the intersection of...
El Paso County deputies locate missing teen

Latest News

WATCH: Celebrating KKTV dads on Father's Day!
One person is dead after a shooting in St. Louis.
Shooting in St. Louis kills 1, injures 9 young people
FILE - A man drove into an oncoming lane and lost control before crashing into a car driven by...
Two dead, 4 others injured in head-on crash involving sibling drivers in western New York
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner, center, and teammate Diana Taurasi, left, watch from...
Brittney Griner misses second straight game with hip injury