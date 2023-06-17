Suspect arrested in death of Colorado Springs high school student

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police have arrested a man who is a suspect in the death of a high school student last weekend.

Police said they obtained an arrest warrant for Marshaun F. Weathington, 19, on Friday related to the death of Izak Jasso. Jasso, a 16-year-old student at Mitchell High School, died following reports of a shooting on Frost Lane the previous Saturday night.

Weathington was arrested the same day the warrant was obtained. He is facing charges of Murder in the Second Degree and Aggravated Robbery, and his mugshot is at the top of this article.

As of this article’s last update, Weathington was still in custody on $1,000,000 bond.

