Suspect arrested in death of Colorado Springs high school student

Marshaun Weathington, 19, was arrested Friday. He's a suspect in the death of 16-year-old Izak...
Marshaun Weathington, 19, was arrested Friday. He's a suspect in the death of 16-year-old Izak Jasso last weekend.(Colorado Springs Police Department)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:54 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police have arrested a man who is a suspect in the death of a high school student last weekend.

Police said they obtained an arrest warrant for Marshaun F. Weathington, 19, on Friday related to the death of Izak Jasso. Jasso, a 16-year-old student at Mitchell High School, died following reports of a shooting on Frost Lane the previous Saturday night.

Weathington was arrested the same day the warrant was obtained. He is facing charges of Murder in the Second Degree and Aggravated Robbery, and his mugshot is at the top of this article.

As of this article’s last update, Weathington was still in custody on $1,000,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said the large police presence in a Target parking lot Thursday night in Colorado...
Large police presence at Colorado Springs Target related to vehicle theft
A “surge” law enforcement effort is happening in Colorado this Friday, and while the crack down...
Colorado drivers more likely to get traffic tickets this Friday than most days, here’s why
A motorcyclist is in the hospital following a Friday morning crash at Fillmore and Centennial.
Motorcyclist critically injured in Friday morning crash in Colorado Springs
Jeanette Wince was reportedly killed in Colorado Springs following a small traffic crash.
Teenager suspected of murdering Colorado Springs woman
Officer injured after being hit by firetruck in Nuggets parade and two injured after shooting...
Denver officer hit by fire truck and two left injured after shooting at Nuggets championship parade

Latest News

A motorcyclist is in the hospital following a Friday morning crash at Fillmore and Centennial.
Motorcyclist critically injured in Friday morning crash in Colorado Springs
Qualin Campbell family photo
Funeral services held for man killed in southern Colorado Springs in reported hostage situation
WATCH: Motorcyclist critically injured in Friday morning crash in Colorado Springs
Strong to severe storms possible Saturday
Severe storms for Saturday