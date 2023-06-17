Southern Colorado’s Juneteenth holiday weekend begins and uplifts ‘Black voices’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The third annual Juneteenth festival is underway at America The Beautiful Park.

However, the organizers said they’re closed Friday because of the rain, but they plan to open Saturday if the weather allows.

Mayor Yemi Mobolade was set to speak Friday night but was not able to because of the weather. So far, the city has not said whether his speech will be rescheduled, but event planners said even if he isn’t able to make it, just having city leaders plan to come out for Juneteenth is “huge.”

“Because they contacted us,” Jennifer Smith, Director and Cofounder of One Body ENT, said. “So the first year we were asking them, this year they are making sure that we know they are included. So everyone being included in the same place at the same time, having a good time, being safe, not sorry, it’s amazing.”

Event planners told 11 News this weekend about coming together as a community.

This event holds a special place in many people’s hearts.

“The city is behind this,” Terryjosiah Sharpe, CEO of Anthromusic Enterprises and coordinator of Juneteenth, said. “And with the city getting behind this and all these different organizations coming together, even though it is the celebration of Black freedom. This is a multicultural event.”

Last year about twenty-six thousand people came out, and event planners say they expect even more this year.

They also said this event had taken almost ten months to plan.

And will feature everything local- concerts, car shows, fashion shows, and Friday night- Colorado Springs amateur boxers will fight to beat their records.

Event planners told 11 News they have 65 vendors and actually had to turn some away.

And they’re excited for everyone to come down, experience the festival, and learn about the holiday.

“Today is the day that Black Americans really get to celebrate our freedom,” Sharpe said. “And in that, it’s important to get the whole community involved and engaged in that so that we can uplift Black voices up together as a community.

“Juneteenth is something that’s overlooked,” Smith said. “I’d say that because they don’t see it as a holiday, but now that it is, of course, people are trying to figure out what it is. So, Juneteenth is important because it recognizes the national holiday, we got the proclamation done, it’s done across the world, but Colorado Springs hasn’t really recognized it in one place at one time.”

The event will go on until Sunday, and all are welcome.

“If you ever wondered what Black culture, what the Black community, looks like, sounds like, feels like, in this community, in Colorado Springs, in Olympic city USA, this is the place to see it,” Sharpe said.

