Mother arrested in death of 1-year-old daughter after bringing child’s body to hospital

Authorities in Mississippi say Quantella Vonsha Towns, 22, has been arrested after her...
Authorities in Mississippi say Quantella Vonsha Towns, 22, has been arrested after her 1-year-old daughter died.(Hernando Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:46 AM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC/Gray News) - A Mississippi woman has been arrested and charged in the death of her own daughter.

WMC reports that 22-year-old Quantella Vonsha Towns brought her 1-year-old child to the hospital on Wednesday, but the girl was already dead.

Investigators responded to the hospital and met with Towns.

According to authorities, they found several inconsistencies in the woman’s story about what happened to her child.

A warrant for Towns arrest was issued for child deprivation of necessities with substantial harm, police said.

On Thursday, the 22-year-old mother was arrested at her home by the Panola County Sheriff’s Department.

She is currently being held at the DeSoto County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said the large police presence in a Target parking lot Thursday night in Colorado...
Large police presence at Colorado Springs Target related to vehicle theft
A “surge” law enforcement effort is happening in Colorado this Friday, and while the crack down...
Colorado drivers more likely to get traffic tickets this Friday than most days, here’s why
A motorcyclist is in the hospital following a Friday morning crash at Fillmore and Centennial.
Motorcyclist critically injured in Friday morning crash in Colorado Springs
Jeanette Wince was reportedly killed in Colorado Springs following a small traffic crash.
Teenager suspected of murdering Colorado Springs woman
Officer injured after being hit by firetruck in Nuggets parade and two injured after shooting...
Denver officer hit by fire truck and two left injured after shooting at Nuggets championship parade

Latest News

FILE - The 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 sits on display at the Chicago Auto Show, Thursday, Feb. 9,...
Highway safety agency reports power problems in 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SUVs
A preliminary investigation showed that the bus crashed with a Lexus and a Nissan before coming...
15 injured as Baltimore bus crashes into 2 cars, building
A motorcyclist is in the hospital following a Friday morning crash at Fillmore and Centennial.
Motorcyclist critically injured in Friday morning crash in Colorado Springs
Qualin Campbell family photo
Funeral services held for man killed in southern Colorado Springs in reported hostage situation