Funeral services to be held for man killed in southern Colorado Springs in reported hostage situation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The funeral services for a man killed in a reported hostage situation in southern Colorado Springs earlier this month will be held on Saturday.

The services are being held at a church in Georgia, where Qualin Campbell was from, at 11 a.m. Mountain time. KKTV plans on livestreaming the services at the top of this article once they begin.

Campbell was one of two men found dead following reports of a shooting off of South Nevada Avenue on June 2. Police said they were called out to the shooting just after 2 p.m., but according to attorneys and phone records received by 11 News, Campbell’s wife Talija called 911 for her husband nearly an hour earlier, at 1:15 p.m.

“I received a text message from my husband pleading for help,” Talija Campbell said at a press conference earlier this month. “In that message was also a picture of the suspect. Following the picture were the words ‘911 please send help’, and he was able to send me his location.”

The day of that conference, CSPD released the following statement: “The loss of Qualin Campbell is a tragedy. Our condolences go out to Mr. Campbell’s family, who we know are suffering greatly. Our top priority is to provide them with answers. We are aware there is information circulating about this case, and we understand the concerns and questions that arise as a result. We will continue to gather all relevant details about Mr. Campbell’s death and ensure the accuracy of our findings. While we recognize that many members of the community are eager for immediate information, it is our duty to provide the victim’s family with support and share the details of what we have learned with them before making any public announcement. We appreciate your patience and understanding.”

