Funeral services to be held for man killed in southern Colorado Springs in reported hostage situation

Qualin Campbell family photo
Qualin Campbell family photo(Harry M. Daniels)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 8:37 AM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The funeral services for a man killed in a reported hostage situation in southern Colorado Springs earlier this month will be held on Saturday.

The services are being held at a church in Georgia, where Qualin Campbell was from, at 11 a.m. Mountain time. KKTV plans on livestreaming the services at the top of this article once they begin.

Campbell was one of two men found dead following reports of a shooting off of South Nevada Avenue on June 2. Police said they were called out to the shooting just after 2 p.m., but according to attorneys and phone records received by 11 News, Campbell’s wife Talija called 911 for her husband nearly an hour earlier, at 1:15 p.m.

“I received a text message from my husband pleading for help,” Talija Campbell said at a press conference earlier this month. “In that message was also a picture of the suspect. Following the picture were the words ‘911 please send help’, and he was able to send me his location.”

The day of that conference, CSPD released the following statement: “The loss of Qualin Campbell is a tragedy. Our condolences go out to Mr. Campbell’s family, who we know are suffering greatly. Our top priority is to provide them with answers. We are aware there is information circulating about this case, and we understand the concerns and questions that arise as a result. We will continue to gather all relevant details about Mr. Campbell’s death and ensure the accuracy of our findings. While we recognize that many members of the community are eager for immediate information, it is our duty to provide the victim’s family with support and share the details of what we have learned with them before making any public announcement. We appreciate your patience and understanding.”

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said the large police presence in a Target parking lot Thursday night in Colorado...
Large police presence at Colorado Springs Target related to vehicle theft
A “surge” law enforcement effort is happening in Colorado this Friday, and while the crack down...
Colorado drivers more likely to get traffic tickets this Friday than most days, here’s why
A motorcyclist is in the hospital following a Friday morning crash at Fillmore and Centennial.
Motorcyclist critically injured in Friday morning crash in Colorado Springs
Jeanette Wince was reportedly killed in Colorado Springs following a small traffic crash.
Teenager suspected of murdering Colorado Springs woman
Officer injured after being hit by firetruck in Nuggets parade and two injured after shooting...
Denver officer hit by fire truck and two left injured after shooting at Nuggets championship parade

Latest News

Deputies say Christopher Waldron was last seen around 9:00am Thursday at the intersection of...
El Paso County deputies locate missing teen
Severe storms expected this afternoon
Severe Storms for Saturday
More severe weather makes its way across Southern Colorado
The organizers told 11 News, they're closed Friday because of the rain- but they are planning...
Southern Colorado’s Juneteenth holiday weekend begins and uplifts ‘Black voices’