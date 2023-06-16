Police investigating after U-Haul crashes into Colorado Springs ATM

Police are investigating after locating a U-Haul that had run into an ATM at a Colorado Springs bank Friday morning.
By Lauren Watson
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:53 AM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
This occurred at the First National Bank on North Gate Boulevard. Police told our 11 News crews on scene that as of Friday morning, there wasn’t much known about the incident other than what was visible. The U-Haul was left near the ATM, but no suspect was located on scene. As of this article’s last update, police were unsure whether or not the U-Haul had been stolen.

Police said the incident appeared intentional. Officers on scene believe the suspect was unable to get into the ATM. No information about a potential suspect was available last time this article was updated.

This article may be updated as more information becomes available.

