Nuggets fans celebrate team’s championship win

KKTV is still celebrating the Nuggets' big win... and our viewers are too!
By Lauren Watson
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:05 AM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - All week, KKTV has been celebrating the Nuggets’ NBA Finals win, and we know you’re still feeling the Nuggets fever, too!

From ticket surprises to babysitting mascots, you’ve shared some of the best moments of celebration with us and your favorite fan memories, and we want to see even more!

Check out the photos viewers have already shared with us, and share some of your own favorite moments, below:

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A “surge” law enforcement effort is happening in Colorado this Friday, and while the crack down...
Colorado drivers more likely to get traffic tickets this Friday than most days, here’s why
Jeanette Wince was reportedly killed in Colorado Springs following a small traffic crash.
Teenager suspected of murdering Colorado Springs woman
Celebrating the Nuggets championship!
WATCH REPLAY: Denver Nuggets parade and celebration!
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Denver police officer hit by a fire truck during Nuggets parade, seriously injured
Colorado Springs outage 6/15/2023
Update: Operations back to normal at Colorado Springs Airport

Latest News

6.16.23
Storm chances return
Officer injured after being hit by firetruck in Nuggets parade and two injured after shooting...
Denver officer hit by fire truck and two left injured after shooting at Nuggets championship parade
WATCH: Club Q suspect expected to take plea deal, AP reports
Severe storms possible Friday
Severe storms possible Friday