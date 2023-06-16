Motorcyclist hospitalized following Friday morning crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcycle rider is in the hospital following a crash at a major intersection in Colorado Springs Friday morning.

Police said they received a call of a crash involving a motorcycle and a van at the intersection of Centennial and Fillmore at about 7:36 a.m.

The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital. As of 8 a.m., police could not provide the extent of the rider’s injuries.

