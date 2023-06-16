Motorcyclist hospitalized following Friday morning crash in Colorado Springs

A motorcyclist is in the hospital following a Friday morning crash at Fillmore and Centennial.
By Lauren Watson
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:16 AM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcycle rider is in the hospital following a crash at a major intersection in Colorado Springs Friday morning.

Police said they received a call of a crash involving a motorcycle and a van at the intersection of Centennial and Fillmore at about 7:36 a.m.

The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital. As of 8 a.m., police could not provide the extent of the rider’s injuries.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash, this article is to make the public aware of a crash impacting traffic.

Click here for live traffic updates.

