Motorcyclist critically injured in Friday morning crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcycle rider is in the hospital following a crash at a major intersection in Colorado Springs Friday morning.

Police said they received a call of a crash involving a motorcycle and a van at the intersection of Centennial and Fillmore at about 7:36 a.m.

The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital. In a blotter entry, police said the rider was wearing a helmet but still sustained critical injuries.

Traffic was diverted in the area for several hours while investigators were on scene. Investigation is ongoing, and police said speed may be a contributing factor.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.