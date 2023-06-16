Motorcyclist critically injured in Friday morning crash in Colorado Springs

A motorcyclist is in the hospital following a Friday morning crash at Fillmore and Centennial.
A motorcyclist is in the hospital following a Friday morning crash at Fillmore and Centennial.(KKTV)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:16 AM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcycle rider is in the hospital following a crash at a major intersection in Colorado Springs Friday morning.

Police said they received a call of a crash involving a motorcycle and a van at the intersection of Centennial and Fillmore at about 7:36 a.m.

The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital. In a blotter entry, police said the rider was wearing a helmet but still sustained critical injuries.

Traffic was diverted in the area for several hours while investigators were on scene. Investigation is ongoing, and police said speed may be a contributing factor.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A “surge” law enforcement effort is happening in Colorado this Friday, and while the crack down...
Colorado drivers more likely to get traffic tickets this Friday than most days, here’s why
Jeanette Wince was reportedly killed in Colorado Springs following a small traffic crash.
Teenager suspected of murdering Colorado Springs woman
Celebrating the Nuggets championship!
WATCH REPLAY: Denver Nuggets parade and celebration!
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Denver police officer hit by a fire truck during Nuggets parade, seriously injured
Colorado Springs outage 6/15/2023
Update: Operations back to normal at Colorado Springs Airport

Latest News

PIC OF THE DAY: Stormy view from Pueblo West
Police are investigating after locating a U-Haul that had run into an ATM at a Colorado Springs...
Police investigating after U-Haul crashes into Colorado Springs ATM
WATCH: Police investigating after U-Haul runs into Colorado Springs ATM
WATCH: Police activity at Colorado Springs Target related to vehicle theft