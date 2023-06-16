Large police presence at Colorado Springs Target related to vehicle theft

Police responded to a motor vehicle theft Thursday night in the parking lot of a Colorado Springs Target.
By Lauren Watson
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:46 AM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Several viewers reached out after seeing multiple police vehicles in the store’s parking lot, near Academy and Union. 11 News crews on scene said the officers were near a motorhome parked in the lot.

Police said the activity was related to a stolen RV, and as of Thursday night, the victim of the theft had her vehicle back.

No one is in custody related to this incident.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

