El Paso County deputies searching missing 15-year-old, last seen in Falcon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing 15-year-old who is considered an at risk missing juvenile.

Deputies say Christopher Waldron was last seen around 9:00am Thursday at the intersection of Tourmaline Drive and Beryl Drive in Falcon. Deputies say Waldron was last seen wearing a camouflage Broncos hoodie and riding a gray trek mountain bike.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call police. The number is (719) 520-7777.

